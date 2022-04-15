Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $25.49 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 2,500.63%.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

