Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after buying an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,040,000 after buying an additional 38,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,466,000 after buying an additional 29,603 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,139,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,871,000 after buying an additional 72,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,059,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,337,000 after buying an additional 377,744 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $63.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.76%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

