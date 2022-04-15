Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.46.

NYSE TYL opened at $404.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $433.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.38 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

