Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,844,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,954 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 728.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,692,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,600 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 16.6% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,179,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,728,000 after buying an additional 1,451,580 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 197.0% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,478,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 980,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 383.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 871,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIV opened at $6.92 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

