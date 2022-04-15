Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gartner by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after buying an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,198,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Gartner by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT opened at $298.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.47 and a 200-day moving average of $305.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.07 and a 1-year high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

