Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 34 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $364.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.56 and a 200-day moving average of $394.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.69 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

