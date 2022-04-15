Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after buying an additional 1,531,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,668,000 after buying an additional 270,877 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,818,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 69,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 544,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,034,000 after buying an additional 50,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $42.35.

