Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,058 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 328,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 31,039 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $3,951,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $48.87 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

