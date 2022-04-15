PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,699,000 after buying an additional 281,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,785 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after purchasing an additional 153,315 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,059,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,102,000 after purchasing an additional 197,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $161.42 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

