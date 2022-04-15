Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.15 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

