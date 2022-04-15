Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 8.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $67.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.50.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Community Bank System Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.