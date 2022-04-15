Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Holdings Cut by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,108,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 295.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

