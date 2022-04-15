Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 260.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after buying an additional 982,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after buying an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,310,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,179,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,028.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 186,414 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of LEG opened at $35.87 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.