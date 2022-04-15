Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,699 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Shares of ESNT opened at $41.69 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

