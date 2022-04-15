Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,084 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Halliburton by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,072 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,914,000 after purchasing an additional 396,798 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Halliburton by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 304,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 24,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 525,103 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,408.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,372 shares of company stock worth $11,381,782 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

