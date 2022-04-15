Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Neogen news, insider Douglas Edward Jones bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

