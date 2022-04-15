AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $8,254,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,046 shares of company stock worth $20,194,087. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Shares of AN opened at $101.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.80. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.