Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $46,537,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,138 shares of company stock worth $1,220,292 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FNF opened at $42.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

