Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,874 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 358,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $37.29 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of -103.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

