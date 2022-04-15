Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Hologic Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.