Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 19.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,934 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 35.5% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 947,757 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 780,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 698,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,247,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,326 shares of company stock worth $2,443,954. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Univar Solutions stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $34.00.
Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Univar Solutions
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.
