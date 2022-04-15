Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 19.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,934 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 35.5% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 947,757 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 780,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 698,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,247,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,326 shares of company stock worth $2,443,954. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

