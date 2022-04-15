Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 52,324 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,324 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average is $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

