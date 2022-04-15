Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

NYSE:KFY opened at $65.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.