Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after buying an additional 752,252 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after buying an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after buying an additional 495,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 167.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after buying an additional 374,342 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRI opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

