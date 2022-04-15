Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Science Applications International stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Science Applications International Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.