Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,000 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,514 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Matador Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Matador Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.