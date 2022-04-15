CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 13.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDK. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

CDK Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.