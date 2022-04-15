Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

NYSE:APO opened at $57.49 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.53%.

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.39.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.