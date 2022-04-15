Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,181,000 after purchasing an additional 354,284 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 182,419 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,707,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 105,654 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.22.

Shares of CLH opened at $107.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.