MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Position Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

MTG opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

