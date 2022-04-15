Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,389,000 after purchasing an additional 178,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hess by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,959,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,383,000 after acquiring an additional 62,050 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES stock opened at $114.72 on Friday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $116.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

