Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

United Bankshares stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.18.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

