Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $480.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $391.28 and a 1-year high of $490.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $444.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.62.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

