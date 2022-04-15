Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Maximus by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMS stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

