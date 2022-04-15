Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

