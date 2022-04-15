Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,657 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $304,048,000 after buying an additional 323,788 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $254,526,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 598,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $136,182,000 after buying an additional 51,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $147.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.57 and its 200-day moving average is $237.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.