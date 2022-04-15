Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $489,000. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 100,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.34.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.