Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. TheStreet lowered Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

Voya Financial stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

