Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 726 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 59.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,944,000 after buying an additional 587,345 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,527,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,827,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after buying an additional 448,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,297 shares of company stock worth $11,797,510. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $85.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About The Ensign Group (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.