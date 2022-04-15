Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 42,060 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,743,000 after acquiring an additional 78,771 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,286,000 after acquiring an additional 117,883 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 225,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

NYSE SF opened at $65.31 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SF. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.