Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,973 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,774 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

NYSE:CFR opened at $139.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

