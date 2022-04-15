Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,551,000 after acquiring an additional 761,953 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,315,000 after acquiring an additional 523,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 334.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 406,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 791.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,893,000 after acquiring an additional 333,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $13,520,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim bought 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

