Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IAA were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 777.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in IAA in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in IAA in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IAA opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.70. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $64.55.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other IAA news, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Kamin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $143,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

