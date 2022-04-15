The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

DSGX opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 1.07. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

