AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 746.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $104.00 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.95 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.28.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,149,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

