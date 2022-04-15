Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $257,631,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,600 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,988,000 after purchasing an additional 764,122 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after purchasing an additional 716,901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,894,000 after purchasing an additional 701,973 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

NCR stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

