Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 123,246 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,246 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $17,159,000. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLX Technology stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

