Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,417,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

OGE Energy stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.68. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

