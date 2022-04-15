Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 525.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,023,000 after buying an additional 345,164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,186,000 after buying an additional 305,914 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 207.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 140,585 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,817,000 after purchasing an additional 104,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 149.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 103,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTFC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.57.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

