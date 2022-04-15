Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 105.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 16.1% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXF. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

FOXF opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.57.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.